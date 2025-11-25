KENT COUNTY, Del -State Representative Charles Postles (R), who has served the 33rd District since 2016, says he will not seek reelection in 2026. Postles, 76, made the announcement after recovering from a recent illness and says he wants more time to focus on personal family matters.
“I have been wrestling with this over for the past several months,” Rep. Postles said. “After speaking with my family, a few colleagues, and praying for guidance, I concluded that this was the best course of action."
Postles was born and raised in Kent County, graduated from Milford High School, and earned a degree in Agriculture Business Management from the University of Delaware. A longtime poultry farmer and former Farm Credit employee, he is one of the few active farmers in the General Assembly and has been a strong supporter of agriculture, public education, and limiting government overreach.
Postles becomes the second Republican this week to make known their plans to not run in the 2026 election. On Monday, 41st District Rep. Rich Collins said he was ending his time in the General Assembly. Postles currently serves on the Joint Finance Committee and this session co-sponsored legislation creating the Delaware Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as bills focused on affordable electricity, reducing Type II Diabetes, and expanding farmers’ rights to repair their own equipment.
The 33rd District covers parts of southeast Kent County, including Milford, Frederica, Bowers, Magnolia and Houston.