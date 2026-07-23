HARRINGTON, Del. - The Delaware State Fair opened Thursday as families from across Delmarva arrived to enjoy rides, food and entertainment, just one day after state health officials declared a measles outbreak.
The Delaware Division of Public Health continues responding to a measles outbreak in Kent County. Health leaders have confirmed five cases of measles in the first state, four of them involving unvaccinated adult men from Kent County. DPH says they have not released where the cases are coming from in the county because of patient privacy.
Despite the outbreak, public health leaders emphasized there is no indication the fair poses an elevated risk and said they are not advising people to avoid attending.
"We're not telling people to restrict all activities," said Robert Rosenbaum, with the DPH. "We're certainly not saying that you should restrict what you're doing or that there's a concern to that level. If you're vaccinated, you should really feel confident that you have protection."
Health leaders say measles is a highly contagious airborne virus that spreads through coughing, sneezing or breathing.
Some fairgoers said they were aware of the outbreak but chose to attend anyway.
"We love the fair. We come every year," said Joseph Zeni, who lives nearby.
Another attendee, Paul Burbank, said he was not overly concerned because opening-day crowds were relatively light in the morning.
"No fear in me because it's not crowded here yet, and we're on our way out," he said. "But, you know, I can't believe there's people nowadays that don't have measles vaccines."
Carol Zeni, another fairgoer, said she decided the annual tradition was worth the trip despite having health concerns.
"I'll put it to you this way. My immune system is not like it's supposed to be," she said. "But anyway, I'm enjoying it. I picked what I wanted, and I wanted to come here."
Health leaders are urging anyone who develops symptoms such as a fever, cough, runny nose or rash to stay home and contact a health care provider. They also encourage frequent handwashing and recommend people who are unsure of their vaccination status speak with their health care provider.
The Delaware State Fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 1, in Harrington.