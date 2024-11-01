SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Both candidates for Delaware's 14th House District have never held public office before. Democrat Claire Snyder-Hall touts as a strength her time spent as the CEO of Common Cause Delaware. A position she took after moving to the state 11 years ago.
"Through my five years in Common Cause, I've developed a strong network of good relationships in Dover with state legislators and also with community leaders all over the state," Snyder-Hall told CoastTV News.
Her Republican opponent has spent most of his life along the Sussex County coast. Mike Simpler is the current president of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
"We need to take care of our little piece of the pie here in Sussex County and make it like it used to be." Simpler said when addressing the strain on resources from the population growth that has occurred along the coast.
Simpler did not have to concern himself with the September primary as he was unopposed. Snyder-Hall emerged from a three-way race that included former State Auditor Kathy McGuiness who was endorsed by the current District 14 Representative Pete Schwartzkopf.
Schwartzkopf's 2023 announcement that he would not seek re-election made District 14 an open-seat. 1980 was the last election won by a Republican in this district. For eight of the last ten years, it was the only Democratic district in Sussex County.