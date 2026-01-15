DELAWARE- Delaware State Parks will hold a Day of Service on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 19, as part of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Parks and Recreation’s 75th anniversary.
The agency says this event will be the first of four signature service days planned for 2026, promoting environmental stewardship, service, and community care. Additional service days are scheduled for Earth Day in April, the division’s 75th anniversary month in June and a Fall Service Day later in the year.
“Dr. King’s call to action was to build community through service and reinforce meaningful change through collective action,” said Matthew Ritter, director of the Division of Parks and Recreation. “Volunteers have helped build our parks and continue to be valuable and vital partners into the future.”
DNREC says the Day of Service will focus on behind-the-scenes work that supports access, equity and the long-term health of state parks, while highlighting shared responsibility for Delaware’s public lands.
Participating parks and projects include:
- Trap Pond State Park for a cleanup at Jason’s Beach, a historic area in the state’s first park that was used by the local Black community for social gatherings, dancing, picnics and church services
- Lums Pond State Park at the Mile Loop Trail for trail cleanup and removal of invasive multiflora rose
- Wilmington State Parks for English ivy removal, along with education on the plant’s historical use and the evolution of stewardship practices
- White Clay Creek State Park at Judge Morris Estate for reforestation field work
In addition to scheduled service days, Delaware State Parks will host ongoing volunteer opportunities across the park system. According to the agency, some of the opportunities include trail surveys and maintenance, reforestation, garden weeding, nature center support, boat ramp attendants, mansion docents, disc golf course maintenance, hunting and fishing season preparation and cleanup and more.
People interested in volunteering can find all opportunities and sign up online.
Celebrating 75 years
Delaware State Parks is marking 75 years of outdoor recreation and conservation. The agency started with three parks in 1951 and has built a system that now includes 17 state parks, 22 nature preserves, the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina, protecting more than 27,000 acres statewide.
Throughout 2026, the agency says it plans to honor the people, parks and partners who helped create the system while inviting visitors to explore, learn and connect with the outdoors for generations to come.