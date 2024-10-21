MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 46-year-old Christopher Russell of Milton for home improvement fraud following multiple investigations.
Beginning in March, DSP says Troop 3 and Troop 4 Financial Crimes Detectives investigated Russell, owner of Great Outdoors Sunrooms and Shade Solutions, for fraudulent contracts with five victims in Kent and Sussex Counties. Russell collected over $118,000 in payments but either failed to start or complete the projects.
Russell was charged with multiple felonies, including home improvement fraud and theft by false pretense, with several charges involving victims over 62-years-old. He was released on a $23,000 unsecured bond. Authorities urge any additional victims to contact the Troop 3 or Troop 4 Financial Crimes Units.