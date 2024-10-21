Police

Beginning in March, DSP says Troop 3 and Troop 4 Financial Crimes Detectives investigated Russell, owner of Great Outdoors Sunrooms and Shade Solutions, for fraudulent contracts with five victims in Kent and Sussex Counties. 

MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 46-year-old Christopher Russell of Milton for home improvement fraud following multiple investigations.

Beginning in March, DSP says Troop 3 and Troop 4 Financial Crimes Detectives investigated Russell, owner of Great Outdoors Sunrooms and Shade Solutions, for fraudulent contracts with five victims in Kent and Sussex Counties. Russell collected over $118,000 in payments but either failed to start or complete the projects.

Christopher Russell

Russell was charged with multiple felonies, including home improvement fraud and theft by false pretense, with several charges involving victims over 62-years-old. (DSP)

Russell was charged with multiple felonies, including home improvement fraud and theft by false pretense, with several charges involving victims over 62-years-old. He was released on a $23,000 unsecured bond. Authorities urge any additional victims to contact the Troop 3 or Troop 4 Financial Crimes Units.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you