DELAWARE - All state offices in Delaware will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, due to severe weather conditions, according to a state announcement.
The closure applies to offices in all three counties, New Castle, Kent and Sussex, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
State officials said only essential employees designated for severe weather response should report to work as scheduled. All others are instructed to remain home.
CoastTV Meteorologists forecast the potential for dangerous winter weather conditions across the region, like icy roads. Governor Matt Meyer declared a state of emergency for Sunday on Friday due to the forecasted weather.
People who live in Delaware are encouraged to monitor weather updates, avoid unnecessary travel, and check in with neighbors who may need assistance during storms.