MILLSBORO, Del. - Travelers on Route 113 are facing delays as lane closures continue for the ongoing North Millsboro Bypass project.
Both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed for up to 12 hours daily as crews work to install underground pipes along the bypass.
Local Santos Torres, who relies on the route for his job as a DoorDash driver, expressed concerns over the delays, "I already have an issue getting across the bridge," Torres said, adding he hopes the changes don't significantly affect his delivery times or income.
While some drivers face frustration, others like Joe Schroeder, who is working in the area, have found alternate routes to avoid the closures.
"I have an alternate way of coming through the back way of Dagsboro," Schroeder said, noting that the closures won’t impact him as much.
The closures are expected to continue until the end of the month, weather permitting. Drivers are urged to plan for delays and consider detours during the ongoing construction.