DEWEY BEACH, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is set to begin the next phase of the Dewey Beach Public Safety Project along Route 1 during the week of Dec. 2.
This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance pedestrian safety and improve infrastructure in the coastal town. The project is expected to conclude in March 2025.
The upcoming work will include updating and replacing sidewalks, repositioning and upgrading signage, refreshing crosswalk markings, and lowering yellow pedestrian beacons for better visibility. Additionally, the rope barrier, known locally as the "Dewey Wave," will be extended from Saulsbury Street to Clayton Street and from Read Avenue to Collins Avenue to discourage jaywalking and encourage crosswalk use.
Other improvements include flattening driveway entrances along Coastal Highway to eliminate tripping hazards and installing curb bump-outs to shorten pedestrian crossing distances.
Background and Progress to Date
The Dewey Beach Public Safety Project is a multi-phase initiative focused on improving pedestrian safety along Coastal Highway. Previous safety enhancements include:
- Lowering the speed limit to 25 mph on Coastal Highway.
- Installing 10 pedestrian crosswalk signs and 16 crosswalk markings on Coastal and King Charles highways.
- Adding warnings, such as "Push Button, Look Twice, Check Both Lanes," stenciled in red on sidewalks at crosswalks.
- Installing rope and post fencing on the center island of Coastal Highway to guide pedestrians toward designated crossings.
- Painting a 50-foot solid white line before crosswalks to prevent lane changes.
- Installing radar speed signs at the town's north and south entrances.
- Conducting speed and crosswalk enforcement with local police.
Future Plans
Dewey Beach officials are working with DelDOT to further enhance safety. Planned improvements include lowering flashing yellow beacons for increased visibility, removing certain trees from the center island to improve sightlines at crosswalks, and acquiring a portable message board to alert drivers about crosswalk laws and fines.
While the street paving portion of the project has been postponed until fall 2025, DelDOT and Dewey Beach officials emphasize that pedestrian safety remains a top priority.