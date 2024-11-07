DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Locals in Dewey Beach will soon see the start of a series of safety upgrades aimed at improving pedestrian infrastructure along Route One. According to town officials, the next phase of work is expected to kick off in December and continue through March 2025. The project focuses on enhancing pedestrian safety by updating sidewalks, crosswalks, and signage.
Officials say, in addition to replacing and improving sidewalks, the town plans to update and relocate signs where needed, re-do crosswalks, and adjust the height of the yellow beacons at pedestrian crossings. The town says these adjustments aim to create a safer environment for residents and visitors.