Delmarva holiday light displays bring seasonal magic to the coast.

DELMARVA - One of Delmarva’s most popular holiday traditions is lighting up the coastline each night at Christmas time, drawing families to festive displays across Delaware and Maryland.
In Rehoboth Beach, Schellville has become a seasonal destination, offering a mix of activities designed for all ages. Visitors can take part in snowball fights, meet Santa Claus, ride a train around the village, warm up at a hot cocoa station and gather around campfire seating as thousands of lights illuminate the grounds.
For Elizabeth Cantwell and her son, a visit to Schellville has become a holiday tradition. “I feel like it just really gets you in the mood for the season, and it just has such a magical feel with all the Christmas trees and the Christmas lights. If you’re in Delaware, you have to come check it out,” Cantwell said.
Across the state line in Maryland, Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park in Ocean City continues to draw crowds from around the region. Families are greeted by animated light displays and holiday characters, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, who stop to chat with children about their Christmas wishes.
“The lights are magnificent. They are so special. And when you walk outside, you can see every bit of the animation. You can take your time. You can just really enjoy the experience. It is beautiful,” Mrs. Claus said.
For Jocelyn Bunting and her son, Victor, Winterfest is about more than just the displays. “The magic of the season of Christmas and being able to spend time with family and loved ones during Christmas means a lot to us,” Bunting said.
Those looking for even more holiday cheer can also find it in Ocean City’s Caine Woods neighborhood, where a homeowner has created a synchronized light show featuring thousands of lights, Christmas characters and music, drawing visitors from near and far.
“I just love this time of year. The importance of being able to spend time with the family in that connection, making those memories. I feel like this is stuff that kids like him are going to remember for years to come,” Heather said.
As the holiday season continues, these light displays continue to shine bright across Delmarva.