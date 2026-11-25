DELMARVA - Delmarva Power has increased staffing in preparation for a nor'easter expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding to the region on Thanksgiving Day.
The utility said crews will be available around the clock throughout the holiday to respond to potential power outages and restore service when conditions allow.
However, Delmarva Power said that certain repairs, including those requiring bucket trucks, cannot be safely performed during high winds. Crews will begin restoring power in those situations as soon as conditions are safe.
The company is encouraging customers to prepare for potential outages by taking the following precautions:
- Keep bottled water and nonperishable food on hand.
- Confirm backup plans for people who rely on electricity for medical equipment, older adults and people with disabilities.
- Assemble an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, blankets, medications, a battery-powered radio and first aid supplies.
- Fully charge cellphones, computers, electric vehicles and other electronic devices before the storm arrives.
- Keep a corded phone available if you have a landline.
- Use flashlights instead of candles during power outages.
Delmarva Power is also urging people to stay away from downed wires and storm-damaged electrical equipment. All downed wires should be considered energized. Customers can report power outages online, through the Delmarva Power app, by texting "OUT" to 67972 or calling 1-800-898-8042.
Information about the number and general locations of power outages is available on the Delmarva Power outage map.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.