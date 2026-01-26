SALISBURY, Md. — Delmarva Power says its electric and natural gas systems withstood the punishing effects of Winter Storm Fern this weekend, citing long-term infrastructure investments and rapid response efforts by crews. But while customers across Delaware and Maryland saw few disruptions in service, the utility is simultaneously asking to raise electric rates again—its third such request in five years.
The early January storm battered the region with heavy snow, ice, sleet, and prolonged hazardous weather, posing major challenges to energy infrastructure across the Mid-Atlantic. Delmarva Power said its systems remained largely reliable throughout the event due to years of grid modernization and system hardening.
“Customers expect a grid that can stand up to severe weather and support the energy future at the same time,” said Marcus Beal, Delmarva Power Region President. “We’re investing in smarter tools, stronger and more modern infrastructure and improved visibility across the system, while keeping affordability at the center of every decision.”
In recent years, Delmarva Power says it has upgraded substations, reinforced electric lines, installed smart devices that automatically reroute power, and replaced aging gas lines.
But reliability comes at a cost.
On Dec. 9, 2025, the state of Delaware says Delmarva Power and Light filed an application with the Delaware Public Service Commission to increase its revenue from base rates by $67.8 million, with $44.6 million of that being new revenue. According to Delaware's Division of the Public Advocate, the utility is also seeking to raise the monthly customer charge from $13.50 to $15.94. If approved, new interim rates will take effect July 9, 2026, pending a full review.
According to the state, this is Delmarva’s third electric base rate case since 2020. In total, the utility has sought $160 million in additional revenue during that time—though the Commission has historically approved less than the full amount requested.
Delaware Public Advocate Jameson Tweedie pushed back strongly on the latest request.
“If granted by the Commission, this request would significantly increase electricity bills for Delmarva customers, at the same time they are already being squeezed by other rising costs, including rising costs of electricity and natural gas, and rapidly rising regional costs like capacity costs that flow through to customers,” said Tweedie. “Delmarva’s request for a 10.5% return on equity when customers are facing an affordability crisis is a complete non-starter for my office.”
Delmarva argues that these higher rates are necessary to maintain reliable and affordable service. The company also is expanding its customer relief fund.
Last winter, Delmarva Power faced scrutiny for sky high power bills, prompting legislation on energy assistance and regulation.
As the region continues to experience extreme cold in the aftermath of Winter Storm Fern, Delmarva Power says it will remain focused on maintaining system performance and affordability as customer needs evolve and grid demands increase.