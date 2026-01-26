Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST TUESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and very rough waters. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST Tuesday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 8 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&