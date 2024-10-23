GREENWOOD, Del. - Dry weather conditions continue to linger on Delmarva with no clear end in sight.
According to CoastTV Meteorologists, Delmarva is approaching the longest drought period ever in Georgetown, which is where they collect their data.
The longest drought was 34 days and as of Wednesday, Oct. 23, it has been 27 days without measurable rain.
Not only has this devastated the agriculture in Sussex County, but it could also put a damper on upcoming holiday plans.
As November approaches, many begin planning for Christmas, including Don's Tree Farm in Greenwood. Don sells Christmas trees among other things.
However, the dry weather conditions could slow down business and ruin the growth of the trees ahead of the holidays.
Believe it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner. However, this season isn't as holly or jolly for Don Hallowell. Hallowell owns Don's Tree Farm and he says this drought is forcing him to run his irrigation system a lot longer than usual.
"We are at a major deficit on water. We're watering three times a week, a little over a half an inch, about 6/10 watering," said Hallowell.
He told CoastTV he usually stops irrigation at the end of September. Now, there's a change he could be running his system into the beginning of November.
Hallowell says he's not the only tree farmer struggling through the drought.
"I know farmers that have lost over 25,000 trees this year. That's a terrible thing," said Hallowell.
While he's crossing his fingers for rain, so far the extra irrigation has been enough.
"You see this little guy right here? See how green he is,"
"The color is excellent and he's doing really well," Hallowell explained and he knelt down next to the tree.
If and when the skies do eventually open up, there is a delicate balance to worry about. If Delmarva gets a lot of rain, Hallowell says he'd be worried about something called root rot.
"Believe it or not, if we get too much rain, that's what causes the phytophthora because we don't have good drainage," he explained.
Here is what Hallowell refers to as his sleigh.
During the holidays, Hallowell rides down route one in a red truck with a big tree in the back, dressed as Santa Claus. He's confident he can make that happen this year as he continues to care for his trees during this drought.
Though he still worries about the dry conditions and what it will do to his trees that have barely formed roots.