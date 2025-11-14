Demolition date still unknown for former Dolle’s site in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The rundown building that once was a Rehoboth Beach landmark and home to the iconic Dolle's sign is still standing as the demolition date remains unknown.
Dolle's moved to another location in 2021 and the red sign was taken down. The One Rehoboth Hotel project, approved in January, aims to bring new life to the Boardwalk spot, but so far no demolition work has begun.
Chip Lytle, who walks the boardwalk every morning, said it is sad Dolle's is no longer there but believes the building should come down.
“It’s starting to look pretty sad. It doesn’t look good at all,” Lytle said. “If it comes out looking like the artist’s concept, it’s going to be a much better improvement to an eyesore.”
Signs on the building said work was expected to begin in late October, but that never happened. The demolition date was expected to be discussed at the Nov. 14 planning commission meeting, but the city said the conversation has been moved to the Dec. 12 meeting.
Rehoboth homeowner Rick Downes said he is excited for the next chapter for the corner.
“A whole facelift, period, of this quarter,” Downes said. “This will be another nice project, a facelift, and a new era for the Boardwalk.”
Demolition began in April on the old Sirocco Motel and Grotto Pizza as part of the One Rehoboth Hotel project.