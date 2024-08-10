Dewey Beach, Del.– A four-car collision on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach late Friday night resulted in multiple injuries and several charges against a Lewes man, according to the Dewey Beach Police Department.
Police say the crash occurred around 10:07 p.m. near Coastal Highway northbound and King Charles Avenue. Responding officers from the Dewey Beach Police Department, alongside the Rehoboth Beach Fire Department and Sussex County EMS, found four vehicles involved in the collision, with four people requiring medical attention.
The Dewey Beach Police identified the driver responsible for the crash as Kenneth Pedro Quezada, 37, of Lewes, who was behind the wheel of a blue 2021 Audi Q3.
According to police reports, witness statements, and street camera footage, Quezada was allegedly traveling at a high speed on Coastal Highway during rainy conditions, far exceeding the posted 25 mph speed limit. The area is known for heavy pedestrian traffic and multiple crosswalks.
Police allege that as Quezada approached a moderate left curve, he failed to negotiate it and entered a median maintained by the Town of Dewey Beach. The vehicle reportedly caused significant damage to the landscaping and struck nine roadside traffic signs maintained by the State of Delaware. The vehicle then continued through the median, eventually entering King Charles Avenue, where it struck an electric crosswalk sign.
Authorities state that Quezada’s vehicle then collided with a white Toyota Avalon, occupied by two individuals, which in turn pushed both vehicles into a black Honda Accord with three occupants. The impact forced the rear of the Toyota Avalon into a fourth vehicle, a green Lexus NX, which was also on King Charles Avenue.
As a result of the crash, one victim sustained serious injuries, including broken bones and severe lacerations. Another victim suffered lacerations and contusions, while a third sustained a contusion. Police confirmed that three victims were transported to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes for treatment.
Quezada sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment at the scene. Dewey Beach Police say officers observed signs of impairment, prompting a DUI investigation. Police reported that Quezada refused to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and a Preliminary Breath Test. Officers obtained and executed a blood search warrant at the Dewey Beach Police Department.
Quezada now faces several charges, including Felony Vehicular Assault First Degree While Driving Under the Influence, Causing Negligent Injury; Felony Criminal Mischief Over $5,000; Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief Under $5,000; Misdemeanor Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol; Misdemeanor Reckless Endangerment, and other traffic offenses, according to the Dewey Beach Police Department.
The incident remains under investigation by Dewey Beach authorities.