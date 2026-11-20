DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Bars in Dewey Beach will continue to close at 1 a.m., regardless of any future changes to Delaware law, after town commissioners approved an ordinance establishing the closing time.
The ordinance was previously recommended by the Dewey Beach Planning and Zoning Commission.
Under current Delaware law, all bars must close at 1 a.m. However, state lawmakers have considered changing that requirement. House Bill 433, introduced during a previous legislative session, never reached the Senate and did not become law.
The new Dewey Beach ordinance ensures that even if the state eventually allows bars to stay open later, establishments in town will still be required to close at 1 a.m.
The decision has drawn mixed reactions from people in Dewey Beach, with some supporting the longstanding closing time.
Debbie Supplee, who previously worked as a bartender, agreed that extending bar hours would not be beneficial.
"I'm a former bartender, and, I think that nothing really good. This is a mom statement, I'm sure. Nothing really good happens after 1:00. And, I just think people can move parties to their houses," said Supplee.
Others believe allowing bars to remain open later could provide more opportunities for socializing.
"I could be in support. Staying open a little later with I think gives you opportunities to meet more people and, you know, make more connections. I think that's important to me," said Jared Hoffman.
Dewey Beach Commissioner Paul Bauer said the town has maintained its existing approach to bar closing times for decades and sees no reason to make changes.
"We've had a good thing going here for 45 years at this point. Why change anything? So none of us saw any upside to doing, you know, doing anything different than what we already do," Bauer said.
Some longtime visitors also support keeping the 1 a.m. cutoff.
"It's been 1 a.m. as long as I've been coming here, which has been since the 90s. So I think it should stay that way," said Kristin Holm.
The Council also discussed possibly establishing regulations regarding canopy's on the beach in light of recent beach erosion limiting space on the beach. The Council said they would discuss it at a future meeting.
With the ordinance now approved, Dewey Beach bars will continue to close at 1 a.m., even if Delaware lawmakers eventually change the state's requirements for last call.