DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Dewey Beach Planning and Zoning Commission has unanimously voted to recommend an ordinance that would keep alcohol sales in town capped at 1 a.m., despite proposed state legislation that could allow bars and other businesses serving alcohol to stay open until 2 a.m.
The proposed ordinance comes in response to House Bill 433, which passed the Delaware House in June but was never voted on in the Senate. The legislation would allow businesses that serve alcohol to remain open until 2 a.m. while giving municipalities the ability to set their own closing times.
Dewey Beach is taking steps to maintain its current 1 a.m. cutoff, regardless of potential changes to state law.
The proposal has sparked mixed reactions among people in town, with some questioning whether extending alcohol sales by an hour would make much difference.
"I think for the young people, 1:00, 2:00, there's really not that much difference. Like, how is something going to be more dangerous at two than it is at one?" said Virginia Levy-Balmforth.
Others believe keeping the earlier closing time could help prevent problems associated with late-night drinking.
Ken Keeler, a former police officer in Maryland, supports the 1 a.m. cutoff, citing concerns about the need for additional policing if bars remain open later.
"In my opinion, is just more civilized hour. I think when you extend it to 2 or 3, you're just increasing the need for policing" Keeler said.
Pedestrian and traffic safety are also concerns in Dewey Beach, particularly as crowds gather around bars and restaurants late at night.
Dave Lyons, chairman of the Dewey Beach Planning and Zoning Commission, believes maintaining the 1 a.m. cutoff could help reduce late-night disturbances and improve public safety.
"The later people stay out at night drinking. The more likely they are to have loud noises. People walk around the street. You can have fights, break out all sorts of different things as a result of just partying too late at night." Lyons said.
For now, the town's existing 1 a.m. cutoff remains in place.