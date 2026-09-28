DEWEY BEACH, Del. — The beach in Dewey Beach is reopen Monday after a nor'easter, but the town is urging people to use caution because of extreme beach erosion.

The Town of Dewey Beach said the beach was open as of 9 a.m. Sept. 28. People should be careful when using beach access points because of erosion.

All town roadways are passable, according to the town.

Over the weekend, Dewey experienced flooding and a power outage due to the nor'easter.

Bayside streets are also open and passable, although drivers and pedestrians may encounter standing water in some areas.

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Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine Overturf has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first served as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019 and now co-anchors CoastTV News at 5 and 6.

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