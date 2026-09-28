DEWEY BEACH, Del. — The beach in Dewey Beach is reopen Monday after a nor'easter, but the town is urging people to use caution because of extreme beach erosion.
The Town of Dewey Beach said the beach was open as of 9 a.m. Sept. 28. People should be careful when using beach access points because of erosion.
All town roadways are passable, according to the town.
Over the weekend, Dewey experienced flooding and a power outage due to the nor'easter.
Bayside streets are also open and passable, although drivers and pedestrians may encounter standing water in some areas.