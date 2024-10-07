MILTON, Del. - The Milton Town Council is discussing and possibly voting on the town's new tagline in a meeting Oct. 7.

The two tagline options are "Charming. Welcoming. Thriving." and "Walkable. Liveable. Unforgettable."

The town says choosing a tagline is part of an overall goal to help enhance Milton's appeal and boost its economic profile.

Lynda Rae Gannon enjoys walking the town, so she prefers that slogan.

"It is definitely walkable. I can get whatever I need in easy walking distance. It's liveable - there are great people all around. And unforgettable, it's definitely that."

Bob Gingrich also enjoys walking around Milton with his dogs, but he likes the other tagline option.

"It's charming, it is. It really is. The way Milton is right now, it sells itself."

Milton's tagline project started back in Oct. 2023.

