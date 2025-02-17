MILLSBORO, Del. - Starting Monday, Feb. 24, DNREC says the Ingrams Pond Boat Ramp will be closed to construct a new ramp and an expanded ramp parking lot.
According to officials, the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife project will include replacing the current boat ramp, installing a new courtesy dock and expanding the parking lot to accommodate boating trailers.
DNREC says the project will be completed by the end of May in time for the peak boating and fishing season. While construction takes place, DNREC encourages anglers to use the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Millsboro Pond Boat Ramp. Officials say that the ramp is the closest alternative for launching a boat to fish in the area.
For more information about the Ingrams Pond fishing area closure, call DNREC Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.