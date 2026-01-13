DELAWARE - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control awards 18 matching grants up to nearly $2.2 million for local and county governments to add parkland and other outdoor recreational spaces, the largest investment in program history according to DNREC.
In the midst of booming growth in towns and cities across Delaware, DNREC officials say the grants will allow the state's local and county governments to preserve land for outdoor spaces.
“It is a great investment in the future of Delaware, and we value the work local governments do to make enjoyable green spaces for their constituents and ours,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson.
The agency says the goal is to help governments purchase park land to eventually build outdoor recreational spaces as well as parks and trails.
“This record investment will help cities and towns across Delaware create welcoming, accessible outdoor spaces, especially in communities that have too often been left out. By partnering with local governments, we’re making sure every Delawarean has a place to gather, play and connect with the outdoors,” said Governor Matt Meyer.
The Outdoor Recreation Parks and Trails (ORPT) Program works to match grants for both local and county governments.
According to the state, the program provides about 50 percent of the necessary funds for municipality and county-sponsored projects, and up to 75 percent of funding in communities with fewer resources.
The work, and Delaware towns and cities that DNREC says it has awarded grants to, consist of, but are not limited to:
- Town of Georgetown: Receiving $190,000 for work such as a trailhead/parking area with bike racks, a bike repair area, benches and hydration station, and a Kiosk for information at Parsons Lane.
- City of Milford: Receiving $190,000 for projects such as a parking lot, trail construction, and fencing at Deep Branch Park.
- Town of Bethany Beach: Receiving $150,000 for an ADA compliant playground, sidewalk at the Municipal Children’s Playground and more.
- City of Lewes: Receiving $150,000 for items like ADA compliant pathways to connect the current recreational spaces and marina at Canalfront Park.
- Town of Selbyville: Receiving $101,250 for work such as installing fitness related equipment at the walking trail, and completing work at the new baseball park at the Town Park.
- Town of Milton: Receiving $83,250 to widen the ramps and bring warning signs to Federal Street. The rail to trail crossover will also be reworked.
- Sussex County: Receiving $100,000 for an entrance at Gravel Hill Road, work to stabilize the road and install stormwater control, guiding signage, and an ADA compatible parking zone at the Forest of the Broadkill Preserve.
- City of Wilmington: Receiving $190,000 for ADA compatible basketball court and picnic area at Eastlake Park.
The complete list of areas and the work said to be completed at those areas can be found on the DNREC website.
DNREC says the full investment amount for 2026, including local shares, is $11.5 million.