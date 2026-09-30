DELAWARE - DNREC says crews have removed an estimated 20 tons of storm debris from Delaware beaches following recent storms. According to DNREC, crews are continuing to remove debris, restore beach access and shore up dunes where sand is available.
Most of the debris includes pier pilings, construction materials and signage from coastal communities.
DNREC says crews are also working with towns to combine resources and help restore beaches.
At Indian River Inlet, DNREC’s Sand Bypass System is pumping again and has moved about 2,300 cubic yards of sand to date. Pumping will continue as sand becomes available.
DNREC says some communities lost enough sand that larger beach nourishment projects will be needed. DNREC and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are surveying and evaluating the hardest-hit areas to determine the amount of sand lost and what will be needed to restore coastal protection.