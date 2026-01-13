DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will open its second annual statewide photo contest on Jan. 15, welcoming photographers of all ages and skill levels to submit images showcasing Delaware’s outdoors.
DNREC launched the contest in 2025, bringing together several smaller competitions previously run throughout the year by individual DNREC divisions and environmental programs.
The agency says for the 2026 contest, photographers are invited to submit Delaware-based photos in four categories: hunting and fishing, people enjoying nature, watersheds (including landscapes and waterways) and wildlife and aquatic life.
A judging panel comprising photographers, educators and environmental scientists will select one adult winner from each category. Judges will also select one overall youth winner from entries submitted by photographers under the age of 18, with the winning image coming from any of the four categories.
DNREC says the contest opens for submissions at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 15. All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. Late or incomplete submissions, or entries that do not follow official contest rules, will not be accepted.
Photographers may submit up to three photos total, in any combination of categories. The first entry is free, while the second and third entries cost $10 each.
Winning photographers will receive a prize pack that includes a $500 Visa gift card, a gift bag, and a signed certificate. Winners will also be recognized during the annual DNREC Awards ceremony on Governor’s Day in July at the Delaware State Fair.
To enter, officials say participants must complete the online submission form, which requires a photo description, the entrant’s name, phone number, address, email address and the Delaware location where the image was taken. For entries in the watersheds category, photographers must also identify the photo’s location using DNREC’s “Find Your Watershed” tool linked within the form.
A legal parent or guardian must complete the submission form for photographers under age 18.