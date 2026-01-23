DNREC reminds public that sledding is not allowed on Delaware sand dunes

DELAWARE .- With winter weather ahead, including snow in the forecast, DNREC is reminding Delawareans and visitors that sledding, snowboarding and other recreational activities are not allowed on Delaware’s sand dunes.
Sand dunes contain fragile wildlife habitat and provide protection for the beaches and the communities they border.
In addition to asking the public to help protect the dunes, the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation advises that, except for at marked crossings, pedestrian traffic and recreational activities are not allowed on dunes in Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore state parks.
For sledding options in Delaware, DNREC directs the public to its online magazine, Outdoor Delaware.
