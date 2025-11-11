BETHANY BEACH, Del.- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is expected to arrive in Bethany Beach later this month or in early December to repair beach crossover access points severely damaged during two recent coastal storms.
The powerful nor’easter that hit the area in mid-October carved a dramatic six-foot sand drop along the Bethany Beach boardwalk, leaving erosion clearly visible and access to the shoreline difficult.
Officials say several crossovers had to be blocked off, with only a few open farther down the beach.
Bethany Beach Mayor said the town’s dune and beach protection system performed as intended, preventing major flooding to homes, businesses, and the boardwalk. However, he noted that future funding for beach replenishment remains uncertain.