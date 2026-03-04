DELAWARE - Do More 24 DE is back, bringing a 24-hour statewide giving campaign to nonprofits across Delaware. Founded by United Way, the annual fundraiser mobilizes donors to support local missions from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, through 6 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Here’s a guide to several coastal Delaware organizations participating this year and how your donation can make an impact.
Milton Theatre
Milton Theatre is racing against the clock to secure Quayside, a longtime community gathering space in downtown Milton.
“Milton thrives because we have spaces to gather, and for years, Quayside has been that heartbeat,” the organization shared. “It’s where we’ve shared laughs under the stars, enjoyed free community concerts, and watched our historic district come alive.”
The owner of the Quayside lot, originally valued at $400,000, has offered to sell the property to the theater for $150,000, but the nonprofit has just one month to raise the funds.
“We are standing at a ‘now or never’ crossroads,” the theater said.
Organizers are calling on “local heroes” to help reach the $150,000 goal, noting that every donation, from $5 to $5,000, brings the campaign closer to protecting the space for future generations.
For more information, email jacey@miltontheatre.com.
Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute
The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute, known as MERR, is seeking to raise $13,000 to expand its seal triage program.
At a time when grant funding is dwindling, the nonprofit says the fundraiser is more important than ever. Currently, MERR can care for rescued seals for 24 hours. With additional funding, the group would expand that care window to 96 hours.
The added capacity would allow staff and volunteers to provide lifesaving fluids, nutritional support, medications and wound care, along with more in-depth diagnostics. The expanded timeframe would also give baby seals more time to stabilize before being transferred to long-term rehabilitation centers, where space is often limited.
Milton Community Foundation
Since 2006, the Milton Community Foundation has worked to make life in Milton “better, healthier, happier, and more beautiful.”
The foundation raises funds locally and distributes them back into the community through grants and scholarships. Those awards are designed to support nonprofits and help develop the next generation of leaders in Milton.
For Do More 24, the organization has set a $5,000 fundraising goal to continue investing directly in community-driven projects and student scholarships.
Historic Lewes Farmers Market
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market aims to raise $10,000 during the 24-hour fundraiser to strengthen programs that support small family farms and increase access to fresh, local food across southern Delaware.
The producer-only market provides annual scholarships to small farmers, matches SNAP benefits at its markets and purchases fresh food from family farms for area food pantries. Those efforts help ensure families and seniors in need have access to nutritious options that are often unavailable through traditional pantry channels.
Funds raised will expand healthy food access and continue supporting Delaware’s small-scale agricultural community.
Lewes Historical Society
The Sussex Tavern in Lewes will kick off its Do More 24 DE campaign with a special event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at 110 Shipcarpenter St., on the campus of the Lewes Historical Society.
The official 24-hour giving period begins at 6 p.m. The evening will include raffles featuring baskets from Lewes-area merchants, entertainment by the Sussex Shanty Singers and the tavern’s full list of libations.
Organizers will wrap up the campaign during the First Friday Community event on March 6 for those who cannot attend Thursday night.
Supporters are encouraged to bring their phones and make donations during the event to help make this year’s campaign a success.
Delaware Symphonic Winds
Delaware Symphonic Winds will use Do More 24 donations to support its operating budget, including music purchases, percussion equipment and concert venue and rehearsal space fees.
Beyond public performances, the ensemble’s rehearsals provide a musical outlet, networking opportunity and professional development experience for current and rising music educators.
Funds raised during the campaign help ensure the group can continue delivering high-quality performances and musical experiences for audiences and musicians throughout the region.
Milford Advocacy for the Homeless
Milford Advocacy for the Homeless is highlighting the power of community partnerships in supporting people facing homelessness. The nonprofit says Do More 24 donations help sustain those collaborations that provide meals, supplies and outreach to neighbors in need.
Love INC of Mid-Delmarva
Love INC of Mid-Delmarva has set a $5,000 goal for Do More 24, highlighting the direct impact each dollar can have on families experiencing homelessness.
“Why $5,000? Because that’s what it costs to move one household from homelessness to housed over the course of a year,” the organization said.
Leaders say donations help create long-term stability for families in need across the region.
Humane Animal Partners
Humane Animal Partners is asking for donor support to help pets and families across the state.
“With your support, we are able to provide low-cost specialty surgeries, spay/neuter, vaccine clinics, free pet food, and so much more to Delaware families and pets in need,” the organization shared. “Our lifesaving work is made possible, thanks to YOU, our amazing supporters!”
Delaware Center for the Inland Bays
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is encouraging supporters to invest in environmental protection and restoration during this year’s giving campaign.
The nonprofit said donations will fuel wetland restoration, oyster reef projects, water quality monitoring, environmental education, and volunteer programs that strengthen the watershed.
"Together, we can protect what connects us: clean water, healthy habitats, and the outdoor spaces we all value.” said the nonprofit.
Lewes in Bloom
Lewes in Bloom is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the beauty of Lewes through volunteer-driven efforts.
The nonprofit promotes and maintains the beautification of Lewes public gardens and parks. Its Art in Bloom committee works to enhance the cultural environment of Lewes through public art installations and projects, according to its fundraiser page. The group said funds raised during Do More 24 will support the continued maintenance of public gardens and the expansion of community art initiatives throughout the city.
Clear Space Theatre Company
Clear Space Theatre Company is encouraging supporters to maximize their impact during two special match challenges.
Ida and Jeff Rowe have offered a $2,500 dollar-for-dollar match during the first hour of Do More 24, beginning at 6 p.m. March 5. Then, during the 302 Power Hour from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 6, Sharon and Brent Shoemaker will also match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $2,500.
The Clear Space Theatre Company was founded in 2004, is located at 20 Baltimore Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. The Clear Space Theatre Company is comprised of a remarkable team of full-time, part-time, and volunteer administrators, artists, and educators.
Lewes Senior Activity Center
Lewes Senior Activity Center has set a $3,000 goal for this year’s Do More 24 campaign to support trips, programs and activities for members.
“LSAC members are on the move — trips, adventures, and new experiences are waiting … and your support makes it all possible!” the organization said.