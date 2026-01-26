DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- Dorchester County will lift its driving ban at 4 a.m. to allow people who must go to work to travel, according to Dorchester County Council President Lenny Pfeffer.
The county is coordinating the change with the Dorchester County Sheriff and local fire chiefs. Pfeffer stressed that the move does not mean roads will be safe.
“We are not saying the roads will be safe. We ask you only go out if you MUST! We are expecting icy roads!” Pfeffer stated in a public notification.
According to county leaders, drivers are encouraged to avoid travel if possible until conditions improve.