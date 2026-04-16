Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware and central, northern and southern New Jersey. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/11 AM 6.7 1.0 1.4 Minor 18/11 PM 7.3 1.6 0.6 Minor 19/11 AM 6.1 0.4 1.0 None 20/12 AM 7.1 1.4 0.4 Minor 20/12 PM 5.3 -0.4 0.4 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/10 AM 5.4 0.8 1.2 None 18/10 PM 6.6 2.0 1.3 Minor 19/10 AM 5.0 0.3 1.1 None 19/11 PM 6.2 1.5 0.9 Minor 20/12 PM 4.2 -0.5 0.3 None 21/12 AM 5.8 1.2 0.6 None Arthur Kill at Perth Amboy MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/09 AM 6.3 0.6 0.7 None 18/09 PM 7.7 2.0 1.0 Minor 19/10 AM 6.4 0.7 0.9 None 19/10 PM 7.1 1.4 0.5 None 20/11 AM 5.4 -0.3 0.1 None 20/11 PM 6.5 0.8 0.2 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/09 AM 6.2 1.0 1.1 None 18/09 PM 7.3 2.1 1.3 Minor 19/10 AM 6.1 0.9 1.2 None 19/10 PM 6.8 1.6 0.8 Minor 20/11 AM 5.1 -0.1 0.4 None 20/11 PM 6.2 1.0 0.5 None Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/09 AM 4.7 0.3 0.5 None 18/09 PM 6.0 1.6 1.0 Minor 19/09 AM 4.5 0.1 0.7 None 19/10 PM 5.2 0.8 0.2 None 20/11 AM 3.7 -0.7 -0.2 None 20/11 PM 4.6 0.2 -0.2 None Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/11 AM 7.2 0.9 1.4 None 18/11 PM 8.2 1.9 1.2 Minor 19/11 AM 6.5 0.2 0.9 None 19/11 PM 7.8 1.5 1.0 Minor 20/12 PM 6.0 -0.3 0.5 None Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/09 AM 5.5 0.9 1.3 None 18/09 PM 6.7 2.1 1.4 Minor 19/09 AM 5.3 0.7 1.3 None 19/10 PM 6.2 1.6 0.9 Minor 20/11 AM 4.4 -0.2 0.6 None 20/11 PM 5.8 1.2 0.7 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/09 AM 4.5 0.5 0.8 None 18/10 PM 5.9 1.9 1.1 Minor 19/10 AM 4.3 0.3 0.6 None 19/10 PM 5.1 1.1 0.4 None 20/11 AM 3.4 -0.6 -0.1 None 20/11 PM 4.8 0.8 0.2 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/09 AM 5.8 0.7 1.1 None 18/10 PM 7.0 1.9 1.1 Minor 19/10 AM 5.2 0.1 0.7 None 19/10 PM 6.5 1.4 0.6 Minor 20/11 AM 4.4 -0.7 0.1 None 20/11 PM 6.0 0.9 0.3 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/09 AM 3.0 0.5 0.7 None 18/09 PM 3.9 1.4 0.9 Minor 19/10 AM 3.0 0.5 0.8 None 19/10 PM 3.5 1.0 0.5 Minor 20/10 AM 2.3 -0.2 0.2 None 20/11 PM 3.1 0.6 0.2 None &&