DELAWARE- Delawareans can mark Earth Day with hikes, cleanups, tree plantings and educational programs scheduled across state parks and public spaces. These activities are being organized by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks and Recreation.
“Earth Day is an opportunity to celebrate the rich natural resources we have in the state of Delaware and contribute to efforts to maintain it for generations to come,” said Matt Ritter, director of the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation. “As we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Delaware State Parks, it is a great opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments we have made since 1951 and to look forward to new and exciting initiatives to continue to preserve our precious environment.”
Delaware State Parks includes 17 parks, 22 nature preserves, the Brandywine Zoo and Indian River Marina, protecting more than 27,000 acres statewide.
State officials detail the wide range of Earth Day activities planned:
Cape Henlopen State Park will host Dunes or Defense on April 22 from 1 to 2 p.m., highlighting how dunes impacted coastal defense, and an evening hike from 5 to 6 p.m. that day. Pre-registration is required for the hike.
Delaware Seashore State Park will hold a Coast to Coast Cleanup at the Indian River Life-Saving Station on April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Trap Pond State Park will hold a litter cleanup event on April 22 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Killens Pond State Park offers several events, including cleanups, trail work, and programs on invasive species throughout April, some of which require pre-registration and a small fee.
At Auburn Valley State Park, visitors can take part in guided or self-guided hikes on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
First State Heritage Park in Dover plans a cemetery cleanup at Christ Church Cemetery on April 22 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Lums Pond State Park will host a Walk and Talk with a Naturalist on April 18 and an Earth Day cleanup on April 25.
Officials say Bellevue State Park will host a tree-planting event on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., adding 200 trees as part of the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative. A pollinator planting program is also scheduled for April 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Brandywine Creek State Park will offer a pollinator planting volunteer event on April 19 from 1 to 3 p.m., along with a habitat hike on April 22 from noon to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
At Brandywine Zoo, a litter cleanup is planned for April 19 from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Party for the Planet event on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring themed activities and keeper talks.
Fox Point State Park will celebrate Earth Day along with its 30th anniversary on April 22 from 6 to 7 p.m.
White Clay Creek State Park will offer a program on water quality on April 25.
According to organizers, many projects require advance registration, and participants are encouraged to contact individual park offices for details.