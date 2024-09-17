GEORGETOWN, Del -A sewer project in Ellendale that could ultimately bring in more development will be reviewed Tuesday at a public hearing during the Sussex County Council meeting.
The county is attempting to issue general obligation bonds of up to $9,236,846 to pay for the North Ellendale Sewer Flow Diversion Project. According to the county's Engineering Department, sewer flow would go to Artesian Wastewater Management Inc. which would help the Georgetown treatment facility with capacity issues. According to a supporting document in the meeting agenda, the Department states it would allow for Ellendale and Georgetown to undertake new development projects. It also would change to the current arrangement of cash payments to Georgetown for sewer service.
The plan calls for improvements to two pumpstations and installing new sewer lines along Reynolds Pond Rd to Isaacs Rd then to Artesian. Click here to view the project plan.