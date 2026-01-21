DELAWARE- Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha and Sen. Darius Brown have filed legislation aimed at improving safety and understanding during interactions between law enforcement and people with nonapparent disabilities.
House Bill 280, known as “Eric’s ID Law,” would create a voluntary option allowing Delawareans to display a discreet butterfly symbol on state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. The symbol would signal that the cardholder has a nonapparent disability, helping communicate needs in situations where verbal communication may be difficult.
The bill is advocated for by Eric Carpenter-Grantham and his mother, Linda Carpenter-Grantham. State leaders say it would require the Division of Motor Vehicles to offer a notation on state-issued ID cards indicating a person has a disability, including intellectual or developmental disabilities. The legislation would also strengthen police training requirements, ensuring that officers are instructed on recognizing the symbol and on best practices for traffic stops and other encounters involving individuals with non-apparent disabilities.
“Across Delaware, many people live with nonapparent disabilities such as autism and certain mental health conditions— disabilities we cannot always see or understand,” Chukwuocha said.
“That lack of understanding can become dangerous, especially during encounters with law enforcement. Eric’s ID Law is about prevention, ensuring confusion does not turn into fear or harm. With the right tools and information, officers can act more safely and effectively because understanding protects everyone.”
Maryland put in place similar legislation on Oct. 1, 2025, becoming the first state to do so. Thousands of Marylanders have taken advantage of the option since.
“Being a person with autism, I want the disability community to know this bill was created for you, and me, to feel safe and have a voice,” Eric Carpenter-Grantham said.
According to Sen. Brown, the legislation focuses on compassion and public safety.
“Countless Delawareans live with disabilities that aren’t immediately visible, and that lack of visibility can lead to dangerous misunderstandings, particularly during interactions with law enforcement.” Brown said. “By giving individuals a simple, free way to communicate a hidden disability, we are fostering understanding and collaboration between communities and first responders.”
According to the bill, if passed, the DMV would be directed to consult with disability advocacy organizations on the design of the notation and conduct public outreach so people who live in Delaware are aware of the voluntary option.
Eric’s ID Law has been assigned to the House Public Safety & Homeland Security Committee.