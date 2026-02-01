LEWES, Del. - Extreme cold warnings remain in effect this week as wind chills across Delmarva are expected to drop into negative numbers, prompting doctors to warn people about serious health and safety risks.
Medical experts say freezing temperatures increase the likelihood of injuries from slips and falls and can worsen breathing problems, especially for vulnerable people.
With frozen and slick surfaces still widespread across the region, doctors say even short trips outside can quickly turn dangerous.
"It doesn't take long for somebody to take a misstep, even if they're just going from their garage into their house having a fall just in the wrong direction and ending up needing a surgery to repair it," said Dr. Marisa Conti, transitional year program director.
Beyond the risk of falls, doctors are urging people to take extra precautions against the cold itself. They say frostbite can occur in as little as 15 minutes, particularly when skin is exposed or wet, Conti said.
Breathing in cold air can also pose health risks, especially for people with existing lung conditions.
"The cold will sometimes make you get a little wheezy," Conti said. "Or if you have asthma, it'll tighten up your lungs a little bit. And that makes it harder for you to clear bacteria and mucus, which could make you more apt to getting pneumonia."
Doctors say the dangers increase for people who spend extended time outdoors, including utility workers, construction crews and those without access to shelter.
"If there’s people who are doing a lot of outdoor work like electrical and outdoor workers, they are outside and in the exposed area," Conti said. "In addition to people who are unhoused, who don't have access to shelter, they're extremely at risk."
Some people say the prolonged cold has already disrupted their routines. Deborah Snyder, from Lewes, said icy conditions made simple outdoor tasks difficult and time-consuming.
"I went through two jackets, three pairs of boots, a couple pairs of gloves," Snyder said. "Then I waited until the next day and went out and chipped, chipped, chipped the rest of it with all the ice."
Doctors recommend limiting time outdoors, wearing multiple layers, covering exposed skin and checking on neighbors especially elderly residents during periods of extreme cold.
