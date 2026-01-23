MILLSBORO, Del. - As temperatures plummet and snow remains in the forecast for this weekend's winter storm, health officials are warning Delawareans of an increased risk of frostbite.
CoastTV Meteorologists are predicting temperatures that will feel like single digits this weekend, putting community members at risk of frostbite.
Dr. John Fink, interim Chief Medical Officer with BayHealth, spoke with CoastTV about the specifics of frostbite.
"Frostbite is damage to our skin and the tissue underneath the skin," says Dr. Fink. "Initially, it can be just temporary, something we actually call frostnip. Which is cold-related damage to the skin and soft tissue, which progresses to frostbite, which is a more severe form, and then ultimately could cause permanent damage to tissue if left untreated and unrecognized."
Health officials say that in order for Delawareans to stay safe in the weather, putting on extra layers is just one of the many precautions people can take.
Dr. Fink says staying hydrated and wearing clothing that does not restrict blood flow is crucial if they are outside enjoying the expected snow, clearing their driveways and sidewalks, working, or walking a pet.
"People often ask, what does the temperature outside have to be before I worry about frostbite?" said Dr. Fink. "It really is very dependent. It depends on a lot of things, how long you're outside, the outside temperature, whether you're moving or not. Things that might put you at risk, the use of alcohol, if you're a smoker. If you have other diseases (with) your circulatory system, all these things will factor in."
Dr. Fink says the effects of frostbite can look different for everybody.
"Timelines would be the same depending on skin color and skin type, obviously with the darker complexion somebody has the more difficult it might be to see redness or paleness," said Dr. Fink. "That's where the feel comes in. That numbness, that tingling. Sometimes the skin can develop a leathery feel to it, or lack of sensation. Those are big warning signs, definitely get out of the cold at that point."
Jenna LeCruz moved to Millsboro from Santa Cruz, California, and says she'll have to adjust.
"It is scary," said LeCruz. "I leave early, so I'm out super early. I went out to the car, and I had to scrape my windshield off, and it was more ice than snow. It's interesting, my fingers were already tingling by the time I got back in, so knowing that it is going to be even lower and I have to come out super early, that is a concern."
CoastTV Meteorologists will continue to track and monitor the severity and the path this winter storm takes as the weekend approaches.