DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Federal funding for a flood mitigation project in Dewey Beach has been put on hold, delaying efforts to reduce flooding risks in the low-lying coastal town.

The project, planned for Read Avenue, was approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in August 2024. Town officials say the funding is now being withheld, leaving the community vulnerable to flooding, storm surge and future severe weather events.

Local leaders are encouraging residents to contact Delaware’s congressional delegation to push for the release of the approved funds so construction can move forward.

