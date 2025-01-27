Felton man accused of fraud, allegedly charged thousands to former employer’s account

FELTON, Del. - A Felton man is facing charges after allegedly charging thousands of dollars worth of equipment to his former employer’s business account, according to the Felton Police Department.
Authorities said they were dispatched to Felton Hardware, located on the 100 block of West Main Street, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, following a report of fraud.
An investigation revealed that a suspect had been visiting Felton Hardware since March 2024, purchasing expensive equipment and charging it to his former employer’s account, officials said. Discrepancies in the business’s financial records reportedly prompted the employer to contact police.
Investigators identified 26-year-old Colton Ray Faulkner of Felton as the suspect. After enough probable cause was established, police obtained warrants for his arrest, authorities stated.
On Jan. 25, Faulkner turned himself in to the Felton Police Department without incident. He was charged with theft by false pretense over $1,500, a felony, as well as two misdemeanor counts of theft by false pretense and attempted theft by false pretense, officials confirmed.
Faulkner was arraigned via video before Justice of the Peace Court #7, where he was issued a no-contact order with the victims. He was released on an unsecured bond of $22,001 and is awaiting a future court date