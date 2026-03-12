FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - On Friday, the Fenwick Island Charter & Ordinance Committee will listen to recommendations from the town's Dark Sky Committee.
Friday's Charter & Ordinance Committee Meeting at 9 a.m. will hold discussions about the nearly 30-year-old lighting ordinances.
People in Fenwick Island, such as Gardner Bunting, say darker streets create dangers. Bunting says he'd like to see the lights on backstreets be brighter.
"I would not let my wife go out and walk at night," Bunting says. "It's just simply not a safe situation."
Dark Sky Committee documents note that while language in the ordinance is outdated, some items are still very relevant.
Items such as attempts to prevent glare and light trespass from one property to another, and the use of shielding on lighting, remain relevant to the committee. It also notes the importance of safety and security.
However, the committee notes that they could improve in areas such as using more modern language, making the ordinances easier to understand, using more modernized lighting control systems like timers, potentially creating residential versus commercial lighting zoning, and a grandfather system.
Some people in town, Rod Louison says, the stars are the best night light.
"When I sat on this deck at night and watched the Milky Way overhead, it's a beautiful scene," Louison says.
The Mayor of Fenwick Island, Natalie Magdeburger, says it could be until the end of the year before a decision is made.