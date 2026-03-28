MILLSBORO, Del. — Time is running out for those looking to adopt a pet at a reduced cost, as the Brandywine Valley SPCA wraps up its National Adoption Week campaign Sunday.
The organization will host its final adoption event Sunday at the PetSmart, giving families one last chance to take advantage of limited-time discounted adoption fees.
As part of its “Barks, Brackets and Purr-fect Matches” promotion, adoption fees are set at $16 for adult dogs and $8 for adult cats now through March 29. The campaign is supported in part by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.
Organizers say a variety of dogs and cats will be available at the event, though some animals may be adopted before it begins.
The SPCA encourages anyone interested to attend the event or visit its website to view adoptable pets before the promotion ends.
The Millsboro PetSmart is located at 26680 Centerview Drive.