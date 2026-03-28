BVSPCA Adoption Event

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is hosting its final event of adoption week in Millsboro with deeply discounted fees—$16 for dogs and $8 for cats—available through March 29. (BVSPCA)

 

MILLSBORO, Del. — Time is running out for those looking to adopt a pet at a reduced cost, as the Brandywine Valley SPCA wraps up its National Adoption Week campaign Sunday.

The organization will host its final adoption event Sunday at the PetSmart, giving families one last chance to take advantage of limited-time discounted adoption fees.

BVSPCA Adoption Event

Eevee, F, 1yo, Animal Rescue Center

"Meet EeeVee, a gorgeous chocolate girl with a heart full of joy. She loves to play and her antics are sure to bring a smile to your face," said the BVSPCA.

As part of its “Barks, Brackets and Purr-fect Matches” promotion, adoption fees are set at $16 for adult dogs and $8 for adult cats now through March 29. The campaign is supported in part by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Adoption Event

Rosie, F, 1yo, Animal Rescue Center

"Meet Rosie, a delightful canine companion residing in a shelter, eager to find her forever home. Rosie's personality shines bright with her sweet demeanor, playful antics, and humorous ways, bringing joy to everyone she meets," said the BVSPCA.

Organizers say a variety of dogs and cats will be available at the event, though some animals may be adopted before it begins.

The SPCA encourages anyone interested to attend the event or visit its website to view adoptable pets before the promotion ends.

The Millsboro PetSmart is located at 26680 Centerview Drive.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

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