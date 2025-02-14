MILLSBORO, Del. - A fast-moving fire tore through the attic of a two-story home Thursday, causing significant damage as crews from multiple fire departments worked to contain the flames.
At about 11:34 a.m., on Shoreline Drive, Millsboro, Lewes, Indian River and other fire departments were dispatched to a house fire in the Stonewater Creek community. The fire engulfed the attic of the house in flames and created a plume of smoke.
Firefighters say they believe the fire originated in the attic area. The fire self-vented and ran through the roof lines of the entire structure. Indian River Fire Company President and Public Information Officer Patrick Miller said that while the fire presented challenges due to its rapid spread in the attic, crews were well-prepared.
“It was a fast-moving fire that self-vented, so that always raises difficulties and challenges that we had to overcome,” Miller said. “But we had ample water supply within a block from the house, and the apparatus and personnel were sufficient to mitigate the situation.”
The cause of the fire is still be determined.