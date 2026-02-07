BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Delaware’s Fire & Ice Festival is underway this weekend, drawing visitors across The Quiet Resorts™ despite freezing temperatures.
The festival, which runs through Sunday, was rescheduled to Feb. 6–8 for improved weather and travel conditions following the Jan. 28 Sussex County Weather Report. The decision was approved by the Fire & Ice Board Committee, the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, and partnering towns and host locations.
Hosted by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, the free, multi-town winter festival features ice sculptures, food trucks, fire pits, live entertainment and family-friendly activities. Nearly 70,000 pounds of ice are on display this year, carved by The Ice God.
This year’s theme, “In the First State,” kicks off a yearlong celebration of Delaware’s 250th anniversary. As a Delaware 250 partner, the festival highlights the state’s history with themed ice sculptures and special events, including Delaware’s 250th History Celebration Expo and the Southeast Sussex Historical Trail.
Information booths and merchandise pickup are operating at several locations, including Bethany Beach Ocean Suites, Salted Vines, the John West Park Community Center in Ocean View, and Evans Park.
In addition to sculpture displays, the festival continues through the weekend with ticketed events such as a chili cook-off, tasting tours, competitions, brunches and community dinners, as organizers and attendees embrace the winter chill to celebrate one of Delaware’s signature seasonal events.