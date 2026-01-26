Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Tuesday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 8 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&