Plow crews and neighbors in Selbyville were kept busy with the snowfall Sunday morning. 
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Conditions on the roads and over the dunes varied after Sussex County saw a considerable snowfall this weekend.
 
Mother Nature was in full force in Sussex County on Sunday after the snowfall covered most of the area, eventually changing over to a sleet and rain mixture throughout the day. Road conditions and conditions over the dunes varied throughout towns along the coast.
 
Early Sunday morning, plow crews and neighbors in Selbyville were actively maintaining streets and sidewalks.
 
Further down Lighthouse Road in Fenwick Island, the streets of Route 1 had been maintained in a passable condition, but were slick after the snow turned to a rain/sleet mixture.
The streets of major highway Route 1 in Fenwick Island were slick. 
The beaches in Fenwick Island saw whipping winds. A mixture of snow, sleet, rain, and sand flew through the air, and waves crashed.
It was not a typical sunny day on the beaches of Fenwick Island. A mixture of snow, rain, sleet, sea mist, and sand was flying through the air. 
The stretch of Route 1 in South Bethany and Bethany Beach saw more slush but were similarly slick. The beaches of Bethany Beach saw waves that came almost all the way up to the dunes.
Alike the beaches down the coast in Fenwick Island, the beaches of Bethany Beach were covered with the mixture of precipitation as waves rolled almost all the way up to the dunes. 
Corporal Tyler Bare with the South Bethany Police Department said there had been little to no accidents in town, but the department would be monitoring the main stretch.
 
"Not too much, not in town. There's been a very minimal amount of traffic coming through town. Monitor mainly the highway, side streets as well," said Corporal Bare. "Our town maintenance guys have been doing amazing since the wee hours of the morning, tackling out the snow. It was a very powder like (snow), so the wind coming off the ocean caused it to just blow up to a foot tall in certain areas. Which caused a little problem at first. But these guys got it plowed, got it cleared. So far, no accidents in town right now, just monitoring everything and keeping it flow, keeping it steady."
Some officers with the South Bethany Police Department spent Sunday patrolling Coastal Highway. 
Corporal Bare says Sunday's nasty conditions caused accidents in other parts of Sussex County, which is only more reason for people to take the day off unless absolutely necessary.
 
DelDOT officials told CoastTV on Saturday that the major highways would be treated first.
 
Main roads such as Route 1 and Route 54 were slick yet passable early Sunday morning, but some neighbors CoastTV spoke with, like Matthew McCollum, said they only left the house once the weather calmed down in the afternoon.
 
"We stayed home," said McCollum. "We had a little brunch, (ate) a little chili, (ate) some ribs my wife had made. Then we thought we would go out and watch some football."
 
McCollum expressed concerns about icy road conditions on Monday, with temperatures dropping and the roads staying wet.
After snow turned to a downpour of rain later in the day, the streets of Selbyville remained quiet. 
As the day went on, the snow that landed overnight Saturday turned into a snow and sleet mixture. This kept the majority of the people in town off the roadways. However, DelDOT crews were seen out at night treating the roadways with salt and further clearing areas of the roads, such as turn lanes.
While most remained hunkered down, DelDOT crews continued to work throughout the day on Sunday. 
