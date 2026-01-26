WINTER STORM
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Tuesday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 8 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 7 below expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, central and southern New Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills and or temperatures are expected Wednesday night through Thursday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you do not have heat in your home or lack shelter, you can call 211 for assistance locating appropriate shelter from the cold. &&
First responders and neighbors across Sussex County share their snow storm experience
Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Conditions on the roads and over the dunes varied after Sussex County saw a considerable snowfall this weekend.
Mother Nature was in full force in Sussex County on Sunday after the snowfall covered most of the area, eventually changing over to a sleet and rain mixture throughout the day. Road conditions and conditions over the dunes varied throughout towns along the coast.
Early Sunday morning, plow crews and neighbors in Selbyville were actively maintaining streets and sidewalks.
Further down Lighthouse Road in Fenwick Island, the streets of Route 1 had been maintained in a passable condition, but were slick after the snow turned to a rain/sleet mixture.
The beaches in Fenwick Island saw whipping winds. A mixture of snow, sleet, rain, and sand flew through the air, and waves crashed.
The stretch of Route 1 in South Bethany and Bethany Beach saw more slush but were similarly slick. The beaches of Bethany Beach saw waves that came almost all the way up to the dunes.
Corporal Tyler Bare with the South Bethany Police Department said there had been little to no accidents in town, but the department would be monitoring the main stretch.
"Not too much, not in town. There's been a very minimal amount of traffic coming through town. Monitor mainly the highway, side streets as well," said Corporal Bare. "Our town maintenance guys have been doing amazing since the wee hours of the morning, tackling out the snow. It was a very powder like (snow), so the wind coming off the ocean caused it to just blow up to a foot tall in certain areas. Which caused a little problem at first. But these guys got it plowed, got it cleared. So far, no accidents in town right now, just monitoring everything and keeping it flow, keeping it steady."
Corporal Bare says Sunday's nasty conditions caused accidents in other parts of Sussex County, which is only more reason for people to take the day off unless absolutely necessary.
DelDOT officials told CoastTV on Saturday that the major highways would be treated first.
Main roads such as Route 1 and Route 54 were slick yet passable early Sunday morning, but some neighbors CoastTV spoke with, like Matthew McCollum, said they only left the house once the weather calmed down in the afternoon.
"We stayed home," said McCollum. "We had a little brunch, (ate) a little chili, (ate) some ribs my wife had made. Then we thought we would go out and watch some football."
McCollum expressed concerns about icy road conditions on Monday, with temperatures dropping and the roads staying wet.
As the day went on, the snow that landed overnight Saturday turned into a snow and sleet mixture. This kept the majority of the people in town off the roadways. However, DelDOT crews were seen out at night treating the roadways with salt and further clearing areas of the roads, such as turn lanes.
