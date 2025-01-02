DELAWARE — The first plowable snow of winter is on its way to Delmarva. CoastTV meteorologists forecast about 6 inches of snow on Jan. 5 and 6, marking the first significant storm after a quiet 2024.
On Jan. 2, people in Lewes, like Mary Kunzit, were prepping for the storm.
“I’m looking for the snow plow markings for my lawn, then I’m going to head to the supermarket and get some food for the next five days,” said Kunzit.
The Delaware Department of Transportation is in the process of filling up their new salt barn location; the old Troop 7 building on Route 1. While they plan to keep roads passable, they caution that conditions most likely won't be ideal, especially during the storm. DelDOT says the new salt barn location will save their plows a lot of travel time during storms.
DelDOT advises that if you do have to venture out in the snow, ensure your vehicle is equipped with enough windshield wiper fluid, an emergency kit, and a snow brush.
Local businesses are also seeing increased activity.
“We’ve had lots of orders for ice melt and shovels. No sled sales yet, but we’re ready for that too. Scrapers and gloves; customers are getting ready,” said Colleen O'Connor, who works at Ace Hardware in Lewes.