DELMARVA - With temperatures dropping and CoastTV meteorologist's predicting snow for next week.
DNREC says check windows and doors for drafts and seal them with weatherstripping or caulk. Inspect your home's insulation, especially in the attic and walls, to ensure it meets recommended levels. Proper insulation can significantly reduce heating costs.
Lewes BPW President Tom Panetta says home owners should "Insulate exposed pipes, especially those in unheated areas."
For more information and resources, visit the Delaware Emergency Management Agency's website.