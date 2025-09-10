Matt Meyer

DELAWARE - In a tribute to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Gov. Matt Meyer has ordered U.S. and Delaware state flags to be flown at half-staff across all state buildings and facilities. The order takes effect immediately and will remain in place until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The move follows a national proclamation issued by President Donald Trump, who also acknowledged Kirk's death earlier Sept. 10.

“Lauren and I are praying for the loved ones of Charlie Kirk, who are now faced with an unspeakable tragedy,” Gov. Meyer said in a statement. “As Americans, we can and should be able to debate ideas vigorously without turning to violence, because violence is never the answer. We condemn these actions in the strongest possible manner.”

Details surrounding Kirk’s death remain limited, but officials have confirmed the circumstances are being investigated as a potential act of violence.

Kirk, 31, rose to national prominence as the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization that played a major role in shaping right-wing politics over the last decade. 

State offices will continue to observe the half-staff directive through the weekend.

