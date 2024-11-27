SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A food drive called “2.4 in 2024”, aims to collect 2.4 tons (4,800 pounds) of non-perishable food items to support The Milton Community Food Pantry and The Shepherd’s Office. Local home improvement company, Pro Exteriors, has kicked off the community-wide initiative.
“We believe in giving back to the communities we serve,” said Aaron Rogers, Owner and President at Pro Exteriors. “By working together, we can make a significant impact on those facing food insecurity, especially during the holiday season.”
Community members are encouraged to participate by donating non-perishable food items at Pro Exteriors and participating local businesses. Items such as canned fruits and vegetables, soups, pasta, rice, cereal, peanut butter and boxed meals like macaroni and cheese are suggested.