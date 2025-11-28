Royal Farms

FELTON, Del. - A Frederica woman was arrested this week in connection to a shoplifting incident at the Royal Farms store in Felton on Nov. 20.

According to the Felton Police Department, officers were called to the Royal Farms in Felton on Thursday, Nov. 20, around 6:53 p.m., after a woman reportedly left the store with several items without paying.

Surveillance video from Royal Farms helped investigators identify the woman as 32-year-old Kaitlyn T. Maynard of Frederica. Police were issued a warrant for her arrest. On Nov. 26, Milford Police pulled a car over and Maynard was a passenger in the car. She was taken into custody without incident.

Surveillance video from Royal Farms helped investigators identify the woman as 32-year-old Kaitlyn T. Maynard of Frederica. (Felton Police Department)

Maynard was turned over to Felton Police and charged with shoplifting under $1,500, which is a class A misdemeanor. She was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on a $1,000 unsecured bond. A no-contact order was also issued, barring her from returning to the Felton Royal Farms. 

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

