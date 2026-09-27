Freeman Arts to deliver $20,000 in supplies to local schools

SELBYVILLE, Del. - Freeman Arts Pavilion will deliver more than $20,000 in donated art supplies to 10 local middle schools as part of its fourth annual Arts Supply Drive.
The pavilion says those supplies will help art teachers stock their classrooms with materials for painting, drawing, ceramics, textiles, jewelry-making and other projects.
Deliveries are scheduled through Sept. 30 at schools in Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford, Laurel, Salisbury, Pocomoke, Selbyville and Southern Delaware School of the Arts, according to the group.
Freeman Arts said the drive is designed to give students more opportunities for hands-on art experiences. A full report on this year’s drive will be released after the deliveries.