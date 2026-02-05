DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Whether it’s waves crashing along the oceanfront or a calm breeze drifting across the bay, storms often leave a lasting mark on Dewey Beach, bringing flooding and accelerating erosion in the low-lying coastal town.
Dewey Beach’s Resiliency and Sustainability Committee is in the process of updating the town’s comprehensive plan, last revised in 2018, as officials look ahead to increasingly frequent and severe weather events.
The updated plan comes as some residents are already seeing the effects firsthand. Kylan Malady, who has lived in Dewey Beach for just a few months, said she has already dealt with bayside flooding.
“I think having some drainage, maybe pumping the water out of the streets that tend to flood would be helpful,” Malady said.
Town officials say Dewey Beach is moving through different phases of multiple flood mitigation projects aimed at addressing those concerns. Work is expected to focus first on areas such as Read Avenue and Jersey Street, where flooding has been a recurring issue.
But flooding and damage are not limited to the bay side of town. Oceanfront erosion remains a growing concern, particularly as storms continue to batter the shoreline.
Virginia Rodino, a Dewey Beach resident, said development near the beach may also be contributing to erosion problems.
“Development has been done, and that has probably caused erosion,” Rodino said.
From bay to beach, town leaders and residents agree that planning ahead is critical. As Dewey Beach prepares for future storms, officials say decisions made now will shape how well the community weathers what comes next.