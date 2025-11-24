FELTON, Del. – A woman who once faced homelessness is giving back in a big way this Thanksgiving, opening her doors to anyone in need of a warm meal and a welcoming space.
Destiny Hensley is organizing a free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. at 111 Jack Drive. What makes this dinner especially meaningful is Hensley's own journey.
In January 2024, CoastTV spoke with Hensley about the hardships of living outdoors, especially during the winter months. She described challenges like staying warm and keeping her tent dry during snowstorms.
Growing up in foster care, Hensley said she always wished for a “real” family to spend the holidays with. As she got older, she realized there were many others who felt the same way.
“I made myself a promise,” Hensley said. “If I could help it, no one around me would have to feel that way on Thanksgiving or Christmas.”
The holiday dinners began last year at Hensley’s home in Felton.
“The table is never the same, but the feeling is warm, noisy and full of life,” she said.
Ultimately, Hensley said this meal is her way of giving back to others who need a helping hand.
“This meal is for anyone who needs it,” she said. “Come as you are. Bring your appetite. Leave with a full belly and a full heart.”
The dinner menu includes a traditional spread with roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and homemade gravy, stuffing, fresh-made cranberry sauce, yams, green bean casserole, baked macaroni and cheese, creamed spinach, fresh-baked dinner rolls and classic holiday desserts like pumpkin and apple pie.
Hensley is inviting people to text her at 302-484-8463 for more information or if they want to help. The event is open to everyone, no sign-ups or requirements, just a shared goal of providing comfort, kindness and food to those who need it most.