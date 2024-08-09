DELMARVA - If you're like me, you've been glued to your TV the last two weeks to watch the Olympics. Closing ceremonies are Sunday, which means there's still plenty of time to convince ourselves that we could totally do a double layout with a half-twist in the second flip, also known as The Biles, given the opportunity.
As things wind down, you may have found yourself asking, "How do people even start getting involved with synchronized swimming?! Where can I take up fencing?!" Some sports are easy to access locally across Delmarva, while others will require a farther trek.
ARCHERY
Though information about archery lessons was somewhat challenging to find, local shops like Kelly's Outdoors in Millsboro sell bows and arrows. The Mid-Del Archery Club based in Harrington is a National Field Archery Association club and hosts open night shoots. USA Archery also has events and information available online, like a competition in Seaford set for Aug. 10.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
There are beach volleyball courts along some towns, like at the Rusty Rudder in Dewey, occasionally at oceanside Clayton Street, near Garfield Avenue in Bethany Beach and various streets in Ocean City. The Sandsharks offer a developmental program for kids 8-12 and a club program for those 13-18.
FENCING
According to USA Fencing, the Salisbury Fencing Club specializes in epee fencing, in which the entire body is a valid target and hits must be with the tip of the blade, not the sides. Beginners are welcomed.
GYMNASTICS
There are many gyms across Delmarva that offer gymnastics, though many are specifically for kids.
- Berlin: The Berlin Activities Depot offers recreational opportunities through Twisters Gymnastics as well as competitive groups under USA Gymnastics.
- Harbeson: Delaware Dynamix serves families from throughout Sussex County with classes, camps, open gyms and more.
- Milford: Classes for kids in preschool through age 18 are available at Bayside Gymnastics for both boys and girls. There's also a competitive team and the opportunity to try both artistic and acrobatic gymnastics.
- Salisbury: Galaxy Gymnastics provides recreational and competitive gymnastics instruction to kids of all ages and abilities.
- Selbyville: Mid-Coast Gymnastics offers classes for recreation as well as competitive gymnastics.
HANDBALL
There is no USA Team Handball or International Handball Federation action on Delmarva. A map is available from the U.S. Handball Association to find courts and games nearby. Those interested will likely have to head to Philadelphia, Lancaster, Baltimore, Washington, or Williamsburg.
RUGBY
Rugby is not easily found on Delmarva. One of the closest active clubs is Severn River in Severna Park, Md.
SAILING
The Rehoboth Bay Sailing Association and the Lewes Yacht Club both offer sailing lessons, rentals and races. Lessons at the Lewes Yacht Club can begin for kids as young as 5 and at the Rehoboth Bay Sailing Association at 6. Races are held from late spring into early fall. If a commitment is overwhelming at first, these locations sometimes offer rentals for sunfish, catamarans and daysailers.
SURFING
Along the beach, there are plenty of surf shops that offer lessons and rentals.
- The Dewey Beach Surf Shop charges $100 per person for 75-minute lessons and also has daily rentals for surf and skimboards.
- Also based in Dewey Beach, East of Maui offers lessons at the north side of the Indian River Inlet Bridge.
- In Ocean City, the Wave Riding School's lessons are currently posted online as $99 for a 90-minute lesson.
- Ocean City is the home of a monthly amateur surfing contest, hosted by the Eastern Surfing Association.
SWIMMING
There are plenty of swim teams for kids to choose from, and many have achieved success at recent meets. Teams are active at the Sussex Family YMCA in Rehoboth Beach, the Lewes Yacht Club, Mako Swimming in Milford, the Ocean Pines Swim Team and the Henson Family YMCA in Salisbury.
Adults can get in on the action, too! The YMCAs in Rehoboth Beach, Salisbury and Dover all have U.S. Masters Swimming teams.
Unfortunately there is no synchronized or artistic swimming on Delmarva. The closest teams, according to USA Artistic Swimming, are:
- Freedom Valley YMCA in Pottstown, Pa.
- Falconettes Synchronized Artistic Swimming in Trenton, N.J.
- York Synchro in York, Pa.
- D.C. Synchromasters in Washington, D.C.
- NoVa Synchro in Washington, D.C.
- Midtown Mystiques Synchronized Swimming in Newport News, Va.
Kinley Woodard contributed to this article.