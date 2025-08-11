DOVER, Del. - Gene Truono has been elected chairman of the Delaware Republican Party following the resignation of Julianne Murray.
Truono, a former U.S. Senate candidate and board member of the Caesar Rodney Institute, has been active in Republican politics for years. He ran for Senate in 2018 and lost. Truono has served on numerous boards and nonprofit organizations focused on community development, historical preservation and housing.
Murray, who was appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware earlier this year, stepped down from her party role, saying the federal position requires her “full focus and undivided attention.” Murray said continuing as the chair would distract from the party’s work and emphasized her resignation was not in response to outside pressure.
Delaware Republican Party officials say Truono will be focusing on uniting Republicans in preparation for the 2026 election cycle.