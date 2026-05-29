GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a man from Millsboro in connection with an armed home invasion that occurred earlier this month in Georgetown.
44-year-old Robert Berry of Millsboro was arrested on May 28 following an investigation into a home invasion on the 24000 block of Lawson Road on May 15, according to DSP.
Troopers responded to the home at about 10:30 a.m. on May 15 after an 83-year-old woman had activated the alarm following a man had allegedly forced his way into her home when she opened the front door.
Police said the accused robber pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded to see another person he believed was inside the residence. The woman was able to lock herself in a bedroom and activate her panic alarm while the man searched the home before leaving. The woman was not hurt.
Through the investigation, Berry was identified and obtained a warrant for his arrest, said police. Following his arrest, Berry was taken to Troop 4 and charged with:
- Attempt to Commit Robbery First Degree
- Home Invasion Burglary First Degree
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control a Firearm/Destructive Weapon if Previously Convicted of Two Violent Felonies on Separate Occasions
- Aggravated Menacing
Berry was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $166,000 cash bond.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, shots were fired at home on the same road. At 9:10 a.m. DSP said multiple shots were fired at a house where three people were inside. No one was hit by the gunfire.