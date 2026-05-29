Arrest

Troopers responded to the home at about 10:30 a.m. on May 15 after an 83-year-old woman had activated the alarm following a man had allegedly forced his way into her home when she opened the front door.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a man from Millsboro in connection with an armed home invasion that occurred earlier this month in Georgetown.

44-year-old Robert Berry of Millsboro was arrested on May 28 following an investigation into a home invasion on the 24000 block of Lawson Road on May 15, according to DSP.

Troopers responded to the home at about 10:30 a.m. on May 15 after an 83-year-old woman had activated the alarm following a man had allegedly forced his way into her home when she opened the front door.

Police said the accused robber pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded to see another person he believed was inside the residence. The woman was able to lock herself in a bedroom and activate her panic alarm while the man searched the home before leaving. The woman was not hurt.

Berry

Through the investigation, Berry was identified and obtained a warrant for his arrest, said police. (DSP)
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Through the investigation, Berry was identified and obtained a warrant for his arrest, said police. Following his arrest, Berry was taken to Troop 4 and charged with:

  • Attempt to Commit Robbery First Degree
  • Home Invasion Burglary First Degree
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control a Firearm/Destructive Weapon if Previously Convicted of Two Violent Felonies on Separate Occasions
  • Aggravated Menacing

Berry was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $166,000 cash bond.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, shots were fired at home on the same road. At 9:10 a.m. DSP said multiple shots were fired at a house where three people were inside. No one was hit by the gunfire.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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